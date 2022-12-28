Limited Vehicles Will Be Allowed to Enter Murree During Snowfall

With snowfall predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), tourists are expected to throng Murree to enjoy scenic views during the forecasted period.

However, Punjab’s Relief Commissioner, Naveed Haider Sherazi, has decided to allow a limited number of vehicles in the hill station during snowfall.

According to details, the authorities have decided that only 8,000 vehicles will be allowed to enter Murree and CCTV cameras will be used to monitor the flow of traffic.

The decision was taken during a recent meeting to assess the arrangements taken to ensure everyday life remains unaffected during snowfall. The meeting was attended by DG PDMA, Secretary Revenue, DC Murree, and officials of Rescue 1122.

During the meeting, it was decided that stern action will be taken against the chain mafia that extorts money from unsuspecting tourists. 13 Tourist Facilitation Centers have been set up in the city.

A Central Control Room has been established in the city to ensure coordination among the service delivery of various departments. PDMA’s Provincial Control Room will monitor the Central Control Room.