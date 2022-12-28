Jubilee Life Insurance Recognized for Financial Reporting Excellence

Jubilee Life Insurance, a company based in Pakistan, has received several awards for its financial reporting and performance.

The company’s Chief Financial Officer, Omer Farooq, received the Certificate of Merit in the Insurance category at the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) Best Presented Annual Reports Awards 2021 ceremony held in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The award recognizes Jubilee Life’s excellence in financial reporting in accordance with internationally accepted financial reporting frameworks.

In addition to this award, Jubilee Life Insurance recently became the first and only life insurance company in Pakistan to win the prestigious AsiaMoney Award, which recognizes outstanding companies in various countries based on strict criteria for financial performance.

The company also received the Best Corporate Report Award 2021, which recognizes excellence in corporate reporting, promoting accountability and transparency, and responsible presentation of economic, environmental, and social performance.