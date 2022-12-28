Molana Tariq Jamil Hospitalized After Heart Attack in Canada

By Haroon Hayder | Published Dec 28, 2022 | 11:48 am

Renowned religious preacher and Islamic scholar, Molana Tariq Jamil, was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack during a visit to Canada.

According to details, Yousaf Jamil, Molana Tariq Jamil’s son, took to Twitter and broke the distressing news to Molana Tariq Jamil’s followers. Yousaf penned, “Baba Jan is currently in Canada and has been shifted to the hospital due to a heart attack.”

By the grace of Allah, his condition is much better now. Prayers are requested from everyone. May Allah Almighty bless Baba Jan with complete recovery.

In a separate video uploaded on Molana Tariq Jamil’s official YouTube channel, Yousaf revealed that Molana Tariq Jamil complained about chest pain at 3 AM in Canada and was immediately shifted to the hospital.

Molana Tariq Jamil arrived in Canada last week. He was attending an event organized by Islamic Relief Canada on 21 and 26 December. He delivered a sermon on 21 December.

However, Islamic Relief Canada postponed the 26 December sermon till 28 December on account of Molana Tariq Jamil’s health condition. The organization has also offered a refund to those unable the rescheduled sermon.

Haroon Hayder

