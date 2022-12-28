Pakistanis Fuming at Wedding Photoshoot in Lahore’s Prestigious Medical University

By Salman Ahmed | Published Dec 28, 2022 | 11:42 am

A wedding photoshoot at the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) in Lahore has sparked outrage on social media. Angry netizens have slammed the management for allowing such an activity in a university.

The issue emerged after wedding photos and videos with the KEMU building in the background were posted on Instagram. Note here that the university building is over 150 years old.

ALSO READ

The videos revealed the newlywed couple striking various poses for photographs and strolling around the historic site. People complained on social media and stated that the KEMU is not a tourist spot or any place for wedding photoshoots.

ALSO READ

In contrast, a spokesperson for the university stated that the couple did not get permission from the management and added that the photographers breached the campus after it had closed. He further maintained that the security guards allowed them to enter, while further investigation is underway with the help of CCTV footage.

In a recent development, the Registrar of KEMU, Dr. Riasat Ali, has constituted a three-member inquiry commission to investigate the wedding photoshoot at Patiala Block of the university. Dr. Riasat Ali is heading the commission with Director IT, Muhammad Tariq Arfan, and Director Admin, Muhammad Shafiq, as members.

Salman Ahmed

lens

FIA Summons YouTuber for Allegedly Leaking Aamir Liaquat’s Private Video
Read more in lens

proproperty

EV Charging Stations Must for Commercial Buildings’ Environment NOC
Read more in proproperty
close
>