Pakistanis Fuming at Wedding Photoshoot in Lahore’s Prestigious Medical University

A wedding photoshoot at the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) in Lahore has sparked outrage on social media. Angry netizens have slammed the management for allowing such an activity in a university.

The issue emerged after wedding photos and videos with the KEMU building in the background were posted on Instagram. Note here that the university building is over 150 years old.

The videos revealed the newlywed couple striking various poses for photographs and strolling around the historic site. People complained on social media and stated that the KEMU is not a tourist spot or any place for wedding photoshoots.

Sorry, my college isn’t your wedding hall. Not a single student of King Edward Medical college is allowed in these grounds, or the library adjacent to it past 5pm but I guess the same restriction doesn’t extend to a photographer trying to reduce this college to a backdrop. 1/n pic.twitter.com/8BYhrFRNkp — Jamal Awan (@jamalawan42) December 26, 2022

In contrast, a spokesperson for the university stated that the couple did not get permission from the management and added that the photographers breached the campus after it had closed. He further maintained that the security guards allowed them to enter, while further investigation is underway with the help of CCTV footage.

In a recent development, the Registrar of KEMU, Dr. Riasat Ali, has constituted a three-member inquiry commission to investigate the wedding photoshoot at Patiala Block of the university. Dr. Riasat Ali is heading the commission with Director IT, Muhammad Tariq Arfan, and Director Admin, Muhammad Shafiq, as members.