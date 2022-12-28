Zong 4G Partners with PAGE to Set Up a Telecentre for Females in Pir Chinasi, AJK

Zong 4G has partnered with PAGE to establish a Telecentre in Pir Chinasi, Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The project would be focused on Gender Inclusion through educating and digitally enabling marginalized girls from Azad Jammu Kashmir.

ZONG 4G has equipped the schools with a state-of-the-art digital computer lab with printers, projectors, and other accessories, in an effort to digitalize the students’ learning experience.

Along with that, e-commerce and financial inclusion courses will be developed in collaboration with PAGE and taught to the women of the centers for capacity building.

Among those who were present at the session were Amjad Ghani Mir, Head of Programs at the Taaleem Foundation, Raja Sabir Private Secretary to Minister of Education AJ&K, Raja Nawaz Retired Secretary of Government of AJ&K, Saima Nazeer District Education Officer & Kosar Shafi Deputy District Education Officer.

Commenting on the partnership, Zong 4G’s official spokesperson said, “Our mission is to reduce the digital divide in Pakistan and the partnership with PAGE is a testament towards our commitment to bridging the gap between urban and rural areas.”

“The school in Pir Chinasi lacked the infrastructure to facilitate the students and at Zong we are glad that through our digital labs, we are enabling the talented children studying there,” she added.

PAGE acts as a platform for stakeholders to come together and address the gender gap in education in Pakistan and devise solutions to overcome the broader socio-economic challenges faced by marginalized girls.

This project is focused entirely on women’s empowerment and enhancing their skills in diverse fields such as IT to equip them for their practical lives.

The center caters to over 250 girls who will now be empowered by Zong 4G and given the tools needed by them to pursue their dreams.

This project was executed as a part of Zong 4G’s MoU with PTA last year to work on gender inclusion and to increase the opportunities available to marginalized women.

Fajer Rabia Pasha, Executive Director PAGE, said, “Initiatives focused on Gender Inclusion and Education for Women such as this one started in partnership with Zong 4G are crucial and these will truly lead to brighter future for the young girls of the country. We are grateful for Zong 4G’s support and effort in making our shared vision a reality.”

Zong 4G takes pride in focusing on rural areas from the length and breadth of the country to enhance infrastructure and invest in building digital skills for talented individuals especially women, furthering the cause towards a better future.