Arif Balgamwala Becomes First Pakistani to Receive a Medal at Monaco Phil 2022

Muhammad Arif Balgamwala has been recognized as the first Pakistani to showcase his collection at the global stamp exhibition ‘Monaco Phil 2022’.

He is the former chairman of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Diplomatic Sub-Committee, as well as of the Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association.

This marked the first time in the previous 25 years that a Pakistani national was accepted to the Monaco exhibition, when Arif Balgamwala earned the country the honor by displaying rare British Indian Airmail 1911-1936 covers, which were widely regarded.

He received a medal as well as a certificate of commendation.

The exhibition was launched by Prince Albert II, the Head of State. Monaco Phil 2022 was held at the Club De Monte Carlo. This exhibition included 100 of the world’s greatest stamp collectors.

Balgamwala also holds the distinction of earning three gold medals at the 2022 World Stamp Exhibition. He made Pakistan proud across the world by winning three straight gold medals at the Dubai Expo 22, London 2022, in addition to the Helvetia 2022 Stamp Exhibition in Lugano, Switzerland.