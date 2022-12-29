Punjab Independently Starts Digital Census For Next Elections

By Haroon Hayder | Published Dec 29, 2022 | 2:19 pm

The Punjab government has started digital census in the province. It hopes to complete the exercise just before the Local Government (LG) Elections in the province that are scheduled in April 2023.

Chief Secretary Punjab, Abdullah Khan Sumbal, convened a meeting of the Provincial Census Coordination Committee to review the arrangements for the digital census.

According to details, the Chief Secretary ordered expediting the training of field staff members who will be performing the digital census. Around 61,000 employees of the provincial education department will carry out the digital census.

He ordered to ensure field staff members, including master trainers, and trainers, get the required training by 21 January and start field work for the digital census immediately. So far, only 328 master trainers have received the required training.

The Chief Secretary appointed Punjab’s Chief Economist Ali Bahadur as Provincial Census Commissioner. Whereas, Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) will lead Census Coordination Committees at Divisional and District levels respectively.

To ensure the exercise is completed before LG Elections, the provincial government must ensure the provision of faultless digital equipment to the field staff members.

