Babar Azam Among Nominees for ICC ODI Player of the Year

Pakistan all-format captain, Babar Azam is included in the list of nominees for the ICC ODI player of the year. Babar is included alongside Australian leg-spinner, Adam Zampa, Zimbabwean all-rounder, Sikandar Raza, and West Indian stylish batter, Shai Hope.

Babar had a sensational year with the bat in the 50-over format. He scored 679 runs at an average of 84.87 and a strike rate of 90.77 in 9 innings in 2022. Babar was consistent throughout as he scored 5 half-centuries and 3 centuries in the 9 innings.

The 28-year-old finished the year as the number-one ODI batter in the world and also captained Pakistan to three consecutive series wins in the calendar year.

Babar is joined in the nominees by Australian spinner, Adam Zampa, who showcased his class in the ODI format. Zampa picked up 30 wickets at an average of 17.53 and an economy rate of 4.99 in 12 matches in the year.

Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza had a stellar year in white-ball cricket. He added to his T20I player of the year nominee by being included in the ODI format as well. Raza scored 645 runs at an average of 49.61 and also picked up 8 wickets in 15 matches he played in the year.

West Indies’ stylish batter, Shai Hope had another brilliant year in the ODI format. Hope scored 709 runs at an average of 35.45 in 21 innings. He also scored three centuries and two half-centuries in the calendar year.