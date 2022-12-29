Nida Dar Included in ICC’s T20I Women’s Player of the Year Nominees

Pakistan women’s explosive all-rounder, Nida Dar, has been included in the ICC women’s T20I player of the year nominees. Dar has been included alongside New Zealand’s Sophie Devine, Australia’s Tahlia McGrath, and India’s Smriti Mandhana.

Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker in T20I history, Nida Dar had a sensational year with both the bat and the ball in the shortest format of the game. Dar was magnificent as she scored 396 runs at an average of 56.57 and picked up 15 wickets at an average of 18.33 in 16 matches in 2022.

Dar struck three half-centuries, including a magnificent 56* against India in the 2022 Asia Cup. Her marvelous performance helped the Women in Green register their first victory against their arch-rivals in over 6 years. Dar also bagged the player of the month in October for her sensational all-round performances.

Dar is joined in the nominees by the world’s number one all-rounder, Sophie Devine. Devine was sensational as she scored 389 runs at an average of 29.92 and picked up 13 wickets in 14 matches in 2022.

Indian opener, Smriti Mandhana also had a magnificent year with the bat. She scored 594 runs at an average of 33.00 in 21 innings in 2022. Mandhana also scored 5 half-centuries and struck 13 sixes throughout the year.

The world’s number one T20I batter, Tahlia McGrath is the last nominee on the list. She was marvelous throughout the year as she scored 435 runs at an astonishing average of 62.14 in 11 innings in 2022.