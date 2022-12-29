Here’s How the Couple Tricked Admins into a Wedding Photoshoot at Lahore’s Prestigious University

A wedding photoshoot at the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) in Lahore has caused a social media uproar. Following this, angry netizens criticized the university administration for permitting such activity in a 150-year-old building.

Speaking about the incident, Vice-Chancellor (VC) KEMU, Prof. Mehmood Ayaz, stated that the couple entered the university premises by convincing the security guards that they were doctors.

As quoted by Samaa News, Prof. Mehmood Ayaz described the incident as a sensitive issue and stated that they have shortlisted some of the suspects responsible for the wedding photoshoot inside the university.

Moreover, he emphasized that the university’s 150-year-old colonial architecture has been declared a heritage site and is also facing security risks.

Furthermore, several suspects have been detained with the help of 300 CCTV cameras installed at the university, VC added. He further remarked that people other than security guards are also involved in the incident. After the issue, the on-campus security has also been enhanced, he maintained.

Besides, the Registrar of KEMU, Dr. Riasat Ali, has constituted a three-member inquiry commission to investigate the university’s wedding photoshoot at Patiala Block.

Dr. Riasat Ali is heading the commission with Director IT, Muhammad Tariq Arfan, and Director Admin, Muhammad Shafiq, as members.

Via Samaa News