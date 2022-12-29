Indian Cough Syrups Kill 18 Children in Uzbekistan

The Health Ministry of Uzbekistan has revealed that around 18 children have passed away following the consumption of Indian-made cough syrups.

According to the Health Ministry, 21 children took the syrups made by Marion Biotech company, out of which 18 died. The children had severe respiratory infections and the syrups were promoted as a remedy for cold and flu symptoms.

The Ministry confirmed the presence of ethylene glycol, a toxic substance, in a batch of Marion Biotech’s syrups and added that Uzbekistan’s Quramax Medical imported that batch to the country.

Moreover, it stated that children were given the Indian syrups at their homes without a doctor’s prescription either by the parents or at the pharmacists’ recommendation.

Earlier in a similar incident, several Indian cough syrups killed over 100 Indonesian children and hospitalized more than 200 due to acute kidney injuries (AKI).

Similarly, the first case of Indian killer syrups surfaced from Gambia, where Maiden Pharmaceutical’s syrups were linked to the deaths of over 66 children.

After the incidents, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of global exposure to contaminated Indian medicines due to their worldwide export.

Note: The picture is for illustration purposes only.