Infinix Brings Huge Year-End Discounts to Celebrate the New Year

Infinix has announced amazing discounts for its customers on purchasing devices from the official store at Packages Mall in Lahore.

The special discounts will be offered from December 29th, 2022 to January 1st, 2023. Fans can get exclusive cash discounts and a chance to enter a lucky draw to win additional prizes by purchasing and scanning a QR Code at the official store.

Infinix fans can also send additional greetings to their loved ones and can win amazing gifts for them by entering the lucky draw at Infinix’s official store.

Talking about this offer, CEO Infinix, Joe Hu, said, “Infinix has always been at the forefront to engage its fans and customers through such amazing discount offers. The main goal of Infinix is to build a strong bond with its beloved Pakistani customers by coming up with some exciting deals this new year.”

By entering the lucky draw, fans can win special gifts like Infinix Hot 12, Infinix TWS XE 20 and up to Rs 3,500 discount to buy any smartphone or accessory from Infinix through the QR code.

Through this announcement, Infinix aims to fulfill the fans’ wish list and enhance the accessibility of Infinix products for its customers by giving some spectacular discounts at the official store at Packages Mall.