News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Islamabad Police Tracks Down and Fines Bus Driver After Tweet by Angry Citizen

By Waleed Shah | Published Dec 29, 2022 | 4:57 pm

In a promising development, Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) took prompt action against a long-route bus driver after a distress tweet from a motorist.

Earlier today, ICTP responded to a tweet from a motorist who snapped photos of a bus that was being driven recklessly on the roads of Islamabad. The photos showed that the bus belonged to Skyways bus service.

ALSO READ

The motorist reported in his tweet that the driver tried to maneuver dangerously around multiple cars and bikes and tried to push him off the road. In response, ICTP tweeted:

Stolen Car Recovery

In a major crackdown against carjackers, Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) recovered 27 stolen vehicles worth Rs. 40 million.

ALSO READ

Chattha stated that the department is making all-out efforts to curb street crimes such as carjacking from the capital city and requested the people’s vigilance and support for the department in doing so.


lens

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to Perform at Sold-Out Arena in Dubai
Read more in lens

proproperty

PHC Stops Provincial Ombudsman from Resolving Women’s Property Disputes
Read more in proproperty
close
>