Islamabad Police Tracks Down and Fines Bus Driver After Tweet by Angry Citizen

In a promising development, Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) took prompt action against a long-route bus driver after a distress tweet from a motorist.

Earlier today, ICTP responded to a tweet from a motorist who snapped photos of a bus that was being driven recklessly on the roads of Islamabad. The photos showed that the bus belonged to Skyways bus service.

The motorist reported in his tweet that the driver tried to maneuver dangerously around multiple cars and bikes and tried to push him off the road. In response, ICTP tweeted:

Thank you for pointing it out. The driver of the vehicle has been issued challan ticket of RS.1600.The licence is also seized moreover he is bound to attend classes for 5 days to release his licence as penalty. https://t.co/LvMovjbJJm pic.twitter.com/OHRL5s9c9l — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) December 28, 2022

Stolen Car Recovery

In a major crackdown against carjackers, Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) recovered 27 stolen vehicles worth Rs. 40 million.

Chattha stated that the department is making all-out efforts to curb street crimes such as carjacking from the capital city and requested the people’s vigilance and support for the department in doing so.