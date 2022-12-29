CM Punjab Approves Hundreds of Buses for Metro Bus Lahore to Serve the Whole City

Lahore Metro Bus Service (MBS) will add 300 new buses to its current fleet following an increase in usage. According to a media report, the public transport sector in Lahore requires a fleet of 1000 buses to cater to travelers’ needs.

The provincial government will use its own resources to procure the new buses for MBS. During a briefing to the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) said that it will need Rs. 22 billion for the procurement of new buses.

It apprised the CM of the imminent submission of PC-1 of the project to the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP).

Hybrid Buses

CM Punjab declared that Lahore would get new hybrid buses soon, as part of the first phase of the new bus service launch.

Elahi also announced 200 new city bus stops. He said that the Punjab Mass Transit Authority will operate 513 hybrid buses in the city through private operators.

The CM ordered a dedicated section for women, special and handicapped people in the new buses. He instructed their seats to be near the entrance and exit doors.

He also ordered additional bus stops in Lahore, with routes and operating hours compliant with women’s educational institutions’ times.