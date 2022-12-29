NHMP Closes Down Part of M2 Motorway for All Traffic

National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) has closed off M2 Motorway near Sheikhupura for southbound traffic due to construction work.

The authorities are diverting the traffic from the said point to a different route. NHMP has advised motorists traveling to Lahore and beyond to drive slowly and with extra caution due to fog. It clarified, however, that the main roadways across the country are open to all kinds of traffic.

احتیاط کریں: ٹریفک کا رخ موڑ دیا گیا ہے! مقام: ایم-2، مووی پوائنٹ نزد شیخوپورہ (کلومیٹر 34) بجانب جنوب۔

وجہ: سڑک پر مرمتی کام۔ pic.twitter.com/zIWaIsmZ7t — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) December 29, 2022

M7 Motorway

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has begun work on the M-7 project to connect more cities in the country to the Motorway Network. The department has invited bids for the motorway’s detailed layout from Hub to Dadu. M-7 is a portion of the southbound motorway from Islamabad to Karachi.

After the completion of M-7, there will be less traffic on M-6. The 207-kilometer-long highway will feature six service areas. In Sindh, a 138-kilometer-long road will be constructed, while the remainder will be built in Balochistan.

In Sukkur, the traffic coming from Hub will be connected to the M-6. The Hub section will be a three-lane highway.