Pakistan Has the Worst Performing Fast Bowlers in Tests in 2022

Widely regarded as the land of pacers, Pakistan has witnessed a steep decline in its fast-bowling prowess in Test cricket in 2022. After repeated failures of the pacers in the recently concluded Test series against England, Pakistan pacers have also failed to impress in the ongoing first Test match against New Zealand.

Over the past three Test matches, two against England and the current Test match against New Zealand, Pakistan pacers have only managed to pick up two wickets, which is a below-par return for any international side. The performances of the fast bowling unit have led to failure of picking up 20 wickets in the Test match on numerous occasions which have ultimately cost Pakistan Test match victories.

Statistically, Pakistan’s pacers have been the worst in the world in Test cricket in 2022. They have picked up only 45 wickets in 9 Test matches in the year, which is the second-lowest in the world. They have also failed to pick up a single five-wicket haul, no other team in international cricket has failed to do so.

Here’s the list of the most five-wicket hauls by pacers in 2022:

Team Matches Wickets 5-fors England 15 187 4 New Zealand 8 110 4 Australia 11 114 3 India 7 68 3 South Africa 11 129 3 Bangladesh 10 55 2 Sri Lanka 8 37 2 West Indies 7 94 2 Pakistan 9 45 0

Pakistan’s inconsistency in the longest format of the game can be adjudged by their problems in the fast bowling department. Pakistan has utilized 6 pacers, with 3 debutants, in the previous 4 Test matches. Their most experienced pacer in the previous 4 Test matches has been Naseem Shah, who has only played 14 Test matches in his short career so far.