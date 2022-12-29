Punjab University Extends Winter Vacations

By Haroon Hayder | Published Dec 29, 2022 | 6:14 pm

The Punjab University has extended winter holidays for all of its teaching departments, institutes, centers, schools, and constituent colleges.

According to the official notification issued by Deputy Registrar (Academics), Abdul Hameed Khan, the university will remain closed till 8 December on account of a sudden drop in temperature.

ALSO READ

The administrative staff of all teaching departments, institutes, centers, schools, and constituent colleges will remain on duty as usual during winter holidays, the notification stated.

On 20 December, Punjab University had announced winter holidays from 26 to 30 December. The academic activities were set to resume on 2 January.

ALSO READ

Earlier today, Punjab’s School Education Department (SED) and Higher Education Department (HED) extended the winter holidays in schools and colleges in the wake of a decrease in temperature.

SED and HED issued separate notifications in this regard, stating that winter vacations in public and private schools and colleges have been extended till 8 January. The academic activities in the province will resume on 9 January.

Haroon Hayder

lens

Amar Khan’s New Year Wish is for Sanjay Leela Bhansali to be Reincarnated in Pakistan
Read more in lens

proproperty

PHC Stops Provincial Ombudsman from Resolving Women’s Property Disputes
Read more in proproperty
close
>