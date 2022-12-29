Punjab University Extends Winter Vacations

The Punjab University has extended winter holidays for all of its teaching departments, institutes, centers, schools, and constituent colleges.

According to the official notification issued by Deputy Registrar (Academics), Abdul Hameed Khan, the university will remain closed till 8 December on account of a sudden drop in temperature.

The administrative staff of all teaching departments, institutes, centers, schools, and constituent colleges will remain on duty as usual during winter holidays, the notification stated.

On 20 December, Punjab University had announced winter holidays from 26 to 30 December. The academic activities were set to resume on 2 January.

Earlier today, Punjab’s School Education Department (SED) and Higher Education Department (HED) extended the winter holidays in schools and colleges in the wake of a decrease in temperature.

SED and HED issued separate notifications in this regard, stating that winter vacations in public and private schools and colleges have been extended till 8 January. The academic activities in the province will resume on 9 January.