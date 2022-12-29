Punjab Extends Winter Vacation for Schools and Colleges

The Punjab government has extended the winter vacations in public and private schools and colleges on account of a sudden drop in temperature in the province.

According to School Education Department (SED), winter holidays in public and private schools across Punjab have been extended from 2 to 8 January. The academic activities in schools will resume on 9 January.

On 15 December, the SED notified winter vacations in schools from 24 to 31 December. The schools were scheduled to reopen on 2 January.

According to Higher Education Department (HED), winter holidays in public and private colleges in Punjab have been extended from 2 to 8 January. The colleges will reopen on 9 January.

The HED notification added that the examinations in both public and private colleges will be held as per the originally notified schedule of boards and universities.

On 22 December, the HED notified winter holidays in colleges from 24 December to 31 December. The academic process was scheduled to resume on 2 January.