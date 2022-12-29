Islamabad Extends Winter Vacations for Schools and Colleges

The long dry spell of the weather finally ended with rainfall in Islamabad earlier today, causing the temperature to drop even further in the federal capital.

In the wake of extremely cold weather, the Federal Education Ministry has decided to extend the winter vacations in public and private educational institutes operating in Islamabad.

ALSO READ PM House Worker Detained For Shehbaz Sharif’s Audio Leaks Scandal

According to the official notification, the winter vacations have been extended to 7 January. The academic activities in the city will resume on 9 January.

The Ministry also directed Private Educational Institutions (PEIs) in Islamabad to extend the winter break and ensure compliance with the latest directives in true letter and spirit.

Earlier this month, the Federal Education Ministry had notified winter vacations for public and private educational institutes in the federal capital.

Under the official notification issued on 13 December, public and private educational institutions in Islamabad are observing winter holidays that started on 26 December and were supposed to end on 31 December. The academic activities were scheduled to resume on 2 January.