Reports of Huge Hike in Atlas Honda Bike Prices are Fake

Earlier today, numerous media outlets including ProPakistani reported a price hike on the part of Atlas Honda. A few of the company’s own 3S dealerships also stated that, while the company hasn’t issued a notification, the price hike is likely since other bike makers have increased the prices of their bikes.

However, this scribe has now learned through an official company source that the price hike notification making rounds on social media is fabricated and that the company has not increased the prices of its bikes.

Will the Prices Go Up?

Various dealerships have stated that the price hike is likely due to the re-emerging US Dollar rate and operational costs. They added that the official notification will likely be issued on January 1.

Yamaha was the first to announce new bike prices that will take effect on January 4, 2023. Following that development, market reports started surfacing that the remainder of the big three in the two-wheeler industry will also announce new prices soon.

Uncharacteristically, Atlas Honda did not follow the trend this time. The turn of a new leaf in the calendar may change that.