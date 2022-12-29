Wahab Riaz Accuses Ramiz Raja of Ignoring Senior Cricketers

Wahab Riaz has accused former PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, of ignoring some of the senior players, claiming no one was happy during his 15-month tenure.

In an interview with a private news channel, the left-arm pacer revealed that he attempted to contact Ramiz Raja numerous times but received no response.

The 37-year-old pacer, who represented Pakistan in 91 ODIs, and 27 Tests said, “I’m a present cricketer, I have not retired. Why did he never answer me?”

Wahab Riaz stated that the management had given the impression that Babar Azam had absolute power, but it was the management that selected players.

The speedster further added that the all-format captain was always talking about bringing in experienced players, but there were none in the actual team.

Following major developments in the cricket board, former cricketer, Moin Khan, also accused Ramiz Raja of running board affairs on his own.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, appointed Najam Sethi as the new PCB Chairman, who is planning to undo all good and bad changes made during the past four years.

Yesterday, former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, slammed the federal government for removing Ramiz Raja as Chairman of PCB, saying that appointing a journalist while removing a former cricketer is an outright injustice to Pakistani cricket.