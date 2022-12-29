Selection Committee Adds Forgotten Fast Bowler to List of Probables For NZ ODIs

The interim Selection Committee has added the star right-arm pacer, Mohammad Hasnain, to the list of probables for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

On Wednesday, the Shahid Afridi-led selection committee announced the 21-member list of probables for the ODI series but forgot to add Hasnain’s name.

Briefly after the announcement, the 22-year-old pacer was added to the shortlisted players for the series, which is scheduled to start on Monday, January 09.

Earlier this month, it was reported that PCB refused to issue Hasnain a NOC for LPL as the management wanted him to play in the ODI series against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, PCB said in a statement that the committee will announce the 16-player squad following the conclusion of the Pakistan Cup and during the second Test.

The interim selection committee has added as many as six uncapped players, who showcased performances in the domestic circuit, to the list of probable players.

As per the announced list, the uncapped players include Abrar Ahmed, Ihsan Ullah, Aamer Jamal, Kamran Ghulam, Qasim Akram, and Tayyab Tahir.

The committee has also added the left-hander, Sharjeel Khan, who last played an ODI in 2017, to the list following his magnificent performances in domestic cricket.

Former captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, opening batter, Fakhar Zaman, and middle-order batter, Khushdil Shah have not been named among the set of players.