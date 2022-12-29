Worried PCB is Now Offering Free Tickets as Fans Show No Interest in Visiting Karachi Stadium

To attract more spectators, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will allow fans free entry into the stadium in the final Test match against New Zealand.

According to the revised schedule, the series decider will be taking place from January 2 to 6 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

The PCB clarified that it will charge Rs. 500 per day for Javed Miandad and Hanif Mohammad enclosures while the remaining enclosures will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.

The ongoing first match has attracted a very limited number of spectators to the iconic venue, and now PCB is struggling to bring more crowds for the second Test match.

It was reported earlier that the cricket authority is in close contact with universities, schools, and other educational institutions to bring students to the stadium.

Initially, the second match of the historic series was scheduled to take place in Multan, but the prevailing dense fog in the city forced PCB to shift the venue.

It is pertinent to mention here that the three-match ODI series, which is scheduled to start on January 9, will also take place in Karachi.