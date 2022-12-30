CM KP Directs Early Completion of Veterinary University

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan has instructed that all paperwork for the start of academic activities at the newly announced University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences be completed as soon as possible.

He asserted that this is the province’s first institution of its kind and that it is critical that becomes functional as soon as practical, given the region’s rising need for veterinary education.

He stated that once completed, the initiative will not only encourage innovative research methodologies for this but also create a firm foundation for the long-term growth of all key industries.

CM Khan instructed the concerned parties to bring the relevant laws and rules in line with today’s needs while presiding over a progress review meeting regarding the start of classes at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, adding that the proposed report of the act is already under consideration and is to be finalized immediately and submitted for approval.

It is worth noting that the newly founded university will offer training and research in 20 distinct departments across three faculties.

According to the details, seven departments will be developed within the faculty of BioSciences, comprising Anatomy, Physiology, Pharmacology, Fisheries, Wildlife, Biochemistry, and Biotechnology.

Correspondingly, the Faculty of Veterinary Science would maintain nine departments, which will include Pathology, Microbiology, Medicine, Surgery, and Pet Sciences, while the Faculty of Animal Production and Technology would cover five departments, which would include Animal Nutrition, Livestock Management, Poultry Sciences, Breeding and Genetics, and the Department of Meat and Dairy Technology.