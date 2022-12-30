HEC Suddenly Stops Admission Process at All Campuses of Isra University

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has reportedly halted the admission process at Isra University due to the ongoing fake degrees case involving senior officials of the renowned institute.

According to the latest alert, the HEC has immediately stopped the admissions to all disciplines for the fall semester of 2022 at Isra University.

The decision is applicable to all admissions including medical colleges, in the principal seat in Hyderabad as well as Karachi and Islamabad till the resolution of the ongoing crisis.

The HEC has taken this decision in order to protect the future of thousands of students and prevent them from wasting their precious financial resources.

The HEC regularly warns students against taking admissions to illegal and fake universities. The HEC also regularly updates the list on its official website.

Any university that is not included in the list of HEC-recognized institutes should be treated as fake, illegal, and unrecognized by the watchdog.