DFSK Glory 580 Pro & Prince Pearl Get New Year Price Hike of Up to Rs. 100,000

With the new year closing in, the local car market is alive with the whispers of impending price hikes. Taking the lead in this trend this time is Regal Automobiles, which has increased the prices of Prince Pearl and DFSK Glory 580 Pro.

The price hikes are relatively small for both vehicles. Furthermore, the company has decreased the price of its K01 mini-pickup. Effective January 1, 2023, the new prices will be as follows:

Models (Rs.) Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Difference (Rs.) Prince Pearl 1,499,000 1,539,000 40,000 DFSK Glory 580 Pro 5,800,000 5,900,000 100,000 DFSK K01 2,070,000 1,970,000 -100,000

The company is accepting bookings for all three vehicles at full payment.

Regal Automobiles increased the prices of its cars by up to 21% between January and December 2022. Despite that, however, it boasts the most competitively priced lineup of vehicles in the market.

With the exception of Honda BR-V, DFSK Glory 580 Pro is the cheapest 7-seat SUV in Pakistan. Unlike BR-V, however, Glory 580 Pro is among the most well-equipped SUVs in Pakistan.

The company also recently started teasing an electric and hybrid car lineup for the Pakistani market. With these developments in mind, 2023 might be an interesting year for Regal Automobiles.