News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

DFSK Glory 580 Pro & Prince Pearl Get New Year Price Hike of Up to Rs. 100,000

By Waleed Shah | Published Dec 30, 2022 | 6:17 pm

With the new year closing in, the local car market is alive with the whispers of impending price hikes. Taking the lead in this trend this time is Regal Automobiles, which has increased the prices of Prince Pearl and DFSK Glory 580 Pro.

ALSO READ

The price hikes are relatively small for both vehicles. Furthermore, the company has decreased the price of its K01 mini-pickup. Effective January 1, 2023, the new prices will be as follows:

Models (Rs.) Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Difference (Rs.)
Prince Pearl 1,499,000 1,539,000 40,000
DFSK Glory 580 Pro 5,800,000 5,900,000 100,000
DFSK K01 2,070,000 1,970,000 -100,000

The company is accepting bookings for all three vehicles at full payment.

Regal Automobiles increased the prices of its cars by up to 21% between January and December 2022. Despite that, however, it boasts the most competitively priced lineup of vehicles in the market.

With the exception of Honda BR-V, DFSK Glory 580 Pro is the cheapest 7-seat SUV in Pakistan. Unlike BR-V, however, Glory 580 Pro is among the most well-equipped SUVs in Pakistan.

ALSO READ

The company also recently started teasing an electric and hybrid car lineup for the Pakistani market. With these developments in mind, 2023 might be an interesting year for Regal Automobiles.


lens

These Were the Top 5 Best Pakistani Films of 2022
Read more in lens

proproperty

Politician Remanded on Charges of Grabbing State Land
Read more in proproperty
close
>