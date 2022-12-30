Made In Afghanistan Supercar Takes To the Roads [Video]

The news of an Afghanistan-made supercar went viral on the internet last month, garnering appreciation from Afghans and Pakistanis alike.

Dubbed “Mada 9”, the sportscar is still a sensation on social media due to its Bugatti-inspired looks. The latest social media video shows the car taking to the streets for a test run. Sporting a blacked-out look, Mada 9 can be seen coasting down a snow-covered road with surprising ease and grace.

According to the details, Mada 9 is a supercar prototype built from the ground up at the Navavari Center of Technical and Vocational Education of Afghanistan. It is a product of ENTOP, the IT Ministry, and the Innovation Center of Afghanistan.

While the exact details are unknown, development videos and photos show that Mada 9’s body is made from lightweight composite materials.

The car is based on a tubular frame chassis, has F1 style pushrod suspension, and a mid-engine layout — where the engine sits behind the driver. It’s impressive grip on the snow-covered roads in the latest video also hints towards an all-wheel drive powertrain.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ENTOP, Muhammad Raza Ahmadi, stated in the video that the team has been developing the prototype for five years. He said that the team will conclude this project in two weeks and plans to display it in its final form at the Qatar Exhibition.

The developers claim that Mada 9 is being developed while bearing in mind the hilly terrains of Afghanistan. The team will rigorously test the prototype before eventually putting it into production.

Mada 9 is an ambitious project that, albeit without a publically known execution deadline, is a significant milestone for the Afghans.

Note: Featured image is only for illustration purposes.