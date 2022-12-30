News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Islamabad’s Traffic Turns into a Mess as ICT Police Suddenly Sets Up Check Posts

By Waleed Shah | Published Dec 30, 2022 | 12:00 pm

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has placed checkposts on various locations throughout the capital city due to a security high alert.

ICTP’s official tweet advised the masses around 09:30 AM today to plan their travels accordingly due to possible traffic interruptions and congestion. The tweet added:

Leave 15 to 20 minutes early to go to offices, business. Checking is being done to protect the life and property of the people. We apologize for the inconvenience and request citizens to cooperate with the police during checking and report any unusual activity by calling 15.

After the suicide attack last week, Inspector General (IG) ICTP, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, placed the authorities on full alert. The department warned of a severe crackdown operation against cars, bikes, and public transport with illegal number plates.

The department has also forbidden the possession of weapons or firearms by the public. It has advised citizens to carry their important identity documents with them at all times to avoid any inconvenience.


