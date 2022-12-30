Faysal Bank Completes Conversion to Full-Fledged Islamic Bank

Faysal Bank Ltd (FABL) has completed its conversion from a conventional bank to a full-fledged Islamic Bank.

In a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, it said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) granted the Islamic Banking License to Faysal Bank Ltd on December 30, 2022.

“The Islamic Banking License granted to Faysal Bank Ltd., will be effective from January 1, 2023. Furthermore, Faysal Bank Ltd., has surrendered its conventional banking license to the State Bank of Pakistan.” the notification added.

It further said that the bank will conduct its business and operations as an Islamic Bank under the duly issued Islamic Banking License from January 1, 2023.