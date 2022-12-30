Here’s the Semi-Final Schedule of 2022/23 Pakistan Cup

The ongoing Pakistan Cup 2022-23 group stage matches concluded in Karachi with Southern Punjab defeating Northern by an eight-wicket margin.

The top four teams on the points table, Central Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Southern Punjab, will compete in the semi-finals starting tomorrow. Finalists of the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Northern and Sindh were the two sides that were eliminated from the tournament.

In the first semi-final, the table-topping, Central Punjab, who won seven of ten matches in the group stages, will come face to face against the fourth-placed Southern Punjab team.

The second-placed Balochistan team will lock horns against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team in the second semi-final, which is scheduled for January 1 in Karachi.

Ihsan Ullah, who has been included in the list of 22 probables for Pakistan’s ODI series against New Zealand, is currently the leading wicket-taker, with 24 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 17.95.

Haseebullah Khan, who represents Balochistan, is the leading run-scorer, scoring 504 runs in 10 innings at an average of 50.40, including two centuries and three fifties.

Here is the fixture list: