Indian Cricketer Rishabh Pant Involved in Serious Car Crash

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Dec 30, 2022 | 11:15 am

Indian wicket-keeper batter, Rishabh Pant, has been shifted to a hospital after he met with an accident near his hometown, Roorkee in Uttarakhand, India.

According to media reports, the incident took place when Pant’s car collided with a divider and caught fire on his way back to New Delhi on Friday morning.

The wicket-keeper was taken to a local hospital for emergency treatment before being transferred to the Max Hospital in Dehradun for additional scans, including an MRI.

Speaking on the situation, Dr. Sushil Nagar, who oversaw the emergency treatment, stated that preliminary X-rays show no fracture and no burns on Pant’s body. He further added that Pant has two lacerative wounds on his forehead, one right above the left eye, a ligament tear in his knee, and abrasions on his back.

According to details, Pant was on his way to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru as he dozed off while driving, causing the car to collide with the divider and catch fire.

The 25-year-old has represented India in 33 Tests, 30 ODIs, and 66 T20Is. He was recently dropped from India’s ODI and T20I squads for their upcoming series against Sri Lanka after a string of poor performances in the white-ball formats.

