Indian Board Fired Its Management Fearing Pakistan’s White Ball Success: Ramiz

Ramiz Raja has made a bold claim about the national team’s success during his 15-month tenure as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman.

Speaking in an interview after he was sacked, Ramiz said that the Men in Green played outstanding white-ball cricket during his tenure.

Ramiz further said that the national team first qualified for the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals, and this year, it qualified for the finals of two mega-events.

Commenting on India’s performance, he stated that BCCI fired its management because they couldn’t comprehend how Pakistan had surpassed them.

Ramiz further added that India, a multi billion-dollar industry, failed to qualify for the final of the last two ICC events as well as Asia Cup 2022 in UAE.

It is worth noting that BCCI fired the Chetan Sharma-led Selection Committee last month following a humiliating loss to England in the T20 WC semi-final.

Last year, Ravi Shastri, the then-head coach of India, resigned after the Virat Kohli-led team failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals.

The humiliating failure of the Men in Blue had also forced Indian batting great, Virat Kohli, to step down as captain of the white-ball team.