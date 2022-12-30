Karachi’s Newest Fitness Club TriFit is Revolutionizing the Gym Experience in Pakistan

Located at Sea View in DHA Phase VI, Karachi, TriFit is a fitness club with features and amenities that you would only see in some of the most advanced countries in the world.

Founded by the CEO of one of the top 15 leading fitness chains in the world, TriFit is revolutionizing the traditional fitness experience in Pakistan.

With plans to open over 50 fitness clubs across the country within the next few years, the company hopes to shed new light on a fragmented concept in Pakistan—health and wellness.

The leadership team shares years of fitness industry experience amongst them—attained within the best global fitness chains.

TriFit’s timing to launch the first international-level fitness chain in Pakistan couldn’t get any better. Post COVID, the Pakistani community began to rapidly gain awareness with respect to adopting healthier lifestyles.

People have begun accepting fitness and mindfulness practices as part of their daily routines. For this reason alone, many fitness and wellness clubs have sprung up across the country.

However, despite growth in demand, fitness penetration among the urban areas of Pakistan is still one of the lowest in the world. But this also presents an unprecedented opportunity for growth.

With rising awareness of global standards among Pakistani fitness enthusiasts, the need exists for a substantially different experience altogether.

Individuals yearning for physical and mental wellness have been longing for the gym experience that people enjoy in other parts of the world.

Thankfully, Karachi’s ground-breaking offering comes in the form of TriFit fitness clubs, with the first location already operational in the city’s scenic Seaview area of DHA Phase VI.

The club has begun building a tribe of fitness enthusiasts serving their passion for strong bodies and even stronger minds.

Other locations of similar size and experience that are currently under construction include facilities in Clifton, LuckyOne Mall, and the National Stadium.

TriFit, which encompasses the idea of building a tribe while revolutionizing and bringing innovation in the fitness industry to the forefront, is the very definition of a mega big box concept fitness club for health and wellness enthusiasts.

Their mission to steer society towards a healthy lifestyle and encourage people to exercise regularly and build on healthy choices signifies all that they stand for and want to deliver for their members.

The first in a chain of clubs planned to open across Pakistan, TriFit Seaview sprawls across 34,000 sqft space, housing state-of-the-art equipment from the top brands in the industry, catering to all fitness needs.

The club offers equipment that has never been seen in any gym in Pakistan before! The chain boasts having separate male and female fitness spaces including individual studios with no time restrictions, all under one roof.

Taking strong lessons from COVID, the club also prides itself to be the first fitness club in Pakistan to offer a ventilation system pumping 60% fresh air inside the club.

Technology is a key part of the fitness experience at TriFit. The facility houses Myzone technology—winner of best fitness wearable for the last 5+ years—creating an amazing group fitness experience where members compete with each other while collecting Myzone Effort Points (MEPs).

With the introduction of myTriFit and TriFit Muv, members also get to experience two distinct mobile apps that help keep track of their workouts and fitness routine.

The TriFit experience is comprehensive in every shape and form, eliminating the need to ever worry about anything else when it comes to physical and mental wellness.

Although the Sea View location has hundreds of cardio and strength machines, the management believes that fitness tribes are actually built inside the studios.

To deliver a more collaborative experience, their male and female clubs have four distinct studios delivering a record number of over 300 classes per week including indoor cycling, HIIT, extreme fitness, and group classes.

Additionally, the fitness chain has partnered with Les Mills — the global leader in group fitness classes.

As compared to other fitness clubs in the city, TriFit offers more classes in one week than any other fitness institution does in a month, as all classes are delivered by internationally certified local and foreign trainers.

Experience the many classes offered in any one of TriFit’s Signature Studios.

Beginning with the Torque Cycling Studio, riders are able to enjoy the thrill of outdoor cycling indoors with high-energy music motivating them to push themselves to their best.

Followed by the Inferno HIIT Studio, a time-based endurance-building workout that will keep you coming back for more as it pushes you to put in the maximum effort.

Then there is Blaze GX Studio where participants are able to experience a variety of high-energy classes designed to motivate and energize.

And of course, last but not least, is the clubs Soul-Mind and Body Studio with classes designed especially for you to unwind and relax as you explore restorative classes that calm your mind and body as you heal and rejuvenate.

TriFit fitness clubs also offer personal training through their Tribe Personal Training Studio, delivered by REPs certified trainers — a standard introduced for the first time in Pakistan.

Prior to booking a session, trained professionals will conduct on-site assessments with the help of body composition analyzer machines.

The sprawling installation provides a spacious facility along with abundant equipment to accommodate members in a comfortable yet unique manner.

With over 400 lockers, changing rooms, and shower areas, it’s an immersive experience for all members and patrons alike.

Located in the upscale locality of Defence Housing Authority (DHA), the space also comes with a Recovery Zone, ample parking for members, consultation and assessment rooms, dedicated prayer areas, and many other amenities.

Within the club, members will also have access to TriFuel Cafe—a one-stop nutrition shop to refuel the body after intense workout sessions.

The place is mostly packed with members enjoying good quality food and healthy drinks while watching their favorite sports, infotainment, or fitness content on big-screen TVs.

The ambiance is laced with modern themes and offers a dark color tone providing an altogether cool atmosphere where members can relax, unwind, and pump up their adrenaline as they deem fit in the most non-intimidating yet welcoming environment.

It is a truly revolutionary setting that is bound to transform the traditional gym experience that is currently known.