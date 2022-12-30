KP Governor Signs Bill to Increase Salaries and Allowances of Ministers

While citizens are increasingly finding it hard to make ends meet, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) legislators have received a handsome increment in salaries and allowances.

According to media reports, KP Governor, Ghulam Ali, has signed the bill seeking an increase in the salaries and allowances of provincial ministers into the law.

ALSO READ National Flag Waved Across the Globe Thanks to Gamebird Athletes

Earlier this month, the provincial assembly passed the KP Ministers (Salaries, Allowance, and Privileges) (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, despite resistance from the opposition.

Interestingly, the bill also sought to legalize the use of the provincial government’s official helicopter by ministers, special assistants, and other government officers.

The Governor expressed concerns over the helicopter part of the bill and sent the bill back to the provincial assembly. However, the Governor has now approved the bill.

Speaking to the media, the Governor had revealed that the legislators have been asked to review the helicopter part of the bill. He also urged them to send a reveamped bill on this matter.