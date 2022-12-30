Wedding Season Starts at Afridi’s House With Eldest Daughter’s Nikkah

It’s the season of festivities and wedding bells are ringing in the house of former Pakistan captain and interim Chief Selector PCB, Shahid Afridi, as his eldest daughter is reportedly set to tie the knot in a ceremony.

According to several reports, Aqsa Afridi is getting married to Naseer Nasir today in Karachi, as corroborated by the alleged nikkah invitation card doing the rounds on social media platforms.

Pace spearhead, Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is recovering from the injury sustained in the final of the T20 World Cup against England, is also in Karachi to attend the nikkah ceremony.

Earlier, reports confirmed that Shaheen Afridi will be getting married to Ansha Afridi, Shahid Afridi’s second eldest daughter, on 3 February 2023. Shaheen and Ansha reportedly got engaged last year.

The future father-in-law and son-in-law duo was also seen during Day 4 of the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand at National Bank Cricket Arena (NBCA), Karachi.

Chairman PCB, Najam Sethi, has reportedly asked Shahid Afridi to keenly observe the on-field performances of the players as well as their attitude off the field.