PM Shehbaz Appoints Ashfaq Tola as Minister of State

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 30, 2022 | 10:29 am

Prime Minister has announced that Ashfaq Tola Chairman Reforms and Reduces Mobilization Committee has been given the status of State Minister.

This has been confirmed according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division here on Thursday,

In the excise of the power conferred by the rules of business, the Prime Minister has been pleased to confer the status of Minister of State Ashfaq Tola, Chairman Reforms, and Resource Mobilisation Committee with immediate effect. He shall work on a pro bono basis, it added.

 

