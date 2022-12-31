Nvidia’s Upcoming Gaming GPU to Cost Over Rs. 180,000

Nvidia will likely unveil its highly anticipated GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card next week at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Ahead of its release, we already know a few of its specifications and possible pricing thanks to fresh leaks.

ALSO READ AMD Announces High-End Gaming GPUs to Rival Nvidia

The RTX 4070 Ti will have 12 GB of GDDR6X memory and 7,680 Cuda cores. These can be boosted up to 2.61 GHz. NVIDIA expects that the card will deliver 240 FPS at 4K resolution or 60 FPS at 8K resolution with DSC/HDR enabled. The hardware maker claimed that the RTX 4070 Ti will offer a 3.5x better performance than the 12 GB RTX 3080 in Cyberpunk 2077 once the new RT Overdrive mode is enabled.

Have a look at the performance comparisons below. Note that actual results are likely to differ from those on paper.

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

Coming Month XXhttps://t.co/Z6Hv1Vv7ol pic.twitter.com/7sudSwgsFZ — 188号 (@momomo_us) December 30, 2022

The latest card is believed to be a rebranded 12GB RTX 4080. NVIDIA announced that it would rebrand the GPU and reversed its plans to release this model in October after a severe backlash over the GPU’s poor pricing.

According to rumors, Nvidia will sell RTX 4070 Ti for $799, which is good news since the price was originally expected to be $899. The price reduction may have been caused by delayed US tariffs on GPUs. These were scheduled to resume on January 1.

Folks over at Wccftech calculated the expected performance of the RTX 4070 Ti and determined that the GPU offers 97% of its value proposition compared to the $1,599 RTX 4090.

ALSO READ Intel Officially Unveils Arc A770 GPU That Rivals Nvidia’s RTX 3060

Official details regarding the RTX 4070 Ti should be available soon, including the release date. Nvidia has scheduled its GeForce Beyond event to take place on January 3rd at its CES keynote. There is a high chance that we will get to see the high-end graphics card at this event.