Pakistan Among Top 5 Deadliest Countries for Journalists

Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a France-based media rights organization, has revealed in a report that around 1,668 journalists have been assassinated over the last 20 years (2003-2022), with an average of 80 journalists being killed each year.

According to the RSF report, since 2003, 93 journalists in Pakistan have been killed, which makes it the fifth most dangerous country in the world for journalists.

ALSO READ Girl Allegedly Murders Policeman in Hotel Room

Iraq and Syria were the deadliest countries for journalists during the last two decades, with a total of 578 journalists assassinated, accounting for one-third of the global total. Next in line is Mexico with 125 killings, then the Philippines with 107, which is followed by Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Somalia with 93, 81, and 25 assassinations, respectively.

Furthermore, RSF’s report describes the period between 2012 and 2013 as the “darkest years,” owing to the 286 killings of journalists due to the Syrian war.

ALSO READ Girl Allegedly Murders Policeman in Hotel Room

The organization, however, noted that even war-free areas are not necessarily safe for reporters, since more of them have been killed in peace zones than in war zones.