Girl Allegedly Murders Policeman in Hotel Room

A girl allegedly murdered a young police officer in the room of a hotel situated in Abbottabad on Friday. The victim was identified as Arshad who was serving in Cantt Police.

According to the details, hotel management informed the Police after finding out about the murder. The Police immediately rushed to the spot and cordoned off the crime scene.

ALSO READ Govt Slashes LPG Prices For January 2023

The dead body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem and its official report is awaited. After the post-mortem, the dead body was handed to the bereaved family for the last rites.

During the preliminary investigation, the Police took the hotel manager and four friends of Arshad into custody. The investigation took a twist when the CCTV footage showed Arshad entering the hotel room with the girl.

ALSO READ Pillion Riding Banned in Islamabad and Karachi on New Year

The Police is now investigating whether Arshad was murdered by his friends or the girl, who was nowhere to be seen after the unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, the Police has assured that aspects of the murder case will be comprehensively investigated and the ones behind the murder will be dealt with according to the law.

Via: 24News