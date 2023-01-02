Medicine Shortage Looming as Pharmaceutical Companies Threaten to Shut Down

Pharmaceutical companies have threatened to stage a protest this week in order to pressurize the federal government into addressing the challenges facing the sector.

According to details, pharmaceutical firms will protest from 5 January as they believe that the wrong policies of the federal government created an acute shortage of life-saving medicines.

ALSO READ Another IMF Program is The Only Solution For Pakistan’s Economic Crisis

Diabetes patients are finding it hard to buy insulin from the market while medicines for kidney and cardiac ailments are also unavailable in pharmacies, causing serious difficulties for the patients.

Speaking in this regard, President Pakistan Drug Lawyer Forum (PDLF), Noor Meher, said that shipments of medicines are awaiting clearance from the authorities at Karachi Port, Lahore Dry Port, and other ports in the country.

ALSO READ How Protected Is Your Organization Against Cyberattacks?

He added that Pakistan imports more than 91% of raw materials used in the manufacturing of medicines. In order to get the raw materials cleared, the employees of pharmaceutical companies will stage a protest.

President PDLF said that pharmaceutical companies will observe a complete shut down from 5 January and their employees will protest against the policies of the federal government.