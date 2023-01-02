How Protected Is Your Organization Against Cyberattacks?

Your organization may be one of the many that made the digital shift lately in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe, you’ve been digitally equipped for years now.

In either case, you’re faced with a heightened risk of cyberattacks as a rapid digital transformation continues.

If you haven’t already, this is high time you invest in cybersecurity to ensure seamless business continuity. And the best way to do this is through managed security services which are designed to safeguard your data and reputation.

Wateen is a leading managed security services provider that covers end-to-end security for businesses. From consulting to in-depth threat analysis to actually securing your organization, Wateen takes care of it all.

As a business owner, you need to first be aware of the numerous threats your business could possibly be exposed to. Some of the most common cyber threats include:

Malware Attack

This is one of the common types of cyber security threats. It refers to malicious software viruses. Some examples include worms, spyware, ransomware, adware, and trojans. Malware not only breaches the network but also downloads an email attachment and opens them.

Phishing Attack

A phishing attack is a widespread type of cyber security threat. This social engineering attack involves an attacker impersonating a trusted contact and sending the victim fake emails. When the victim opens the email, they give attackers access to confidential information and account credentials.

Password Attack

In this attack, the password of a user is cracked through various programs and tools like Aircrack, Cain, Abel, John the Ripper, Hashcat, etc.

Man-in-the-Middle Attack

Also known as an eavesdropping attack, in this, the attacker comes in between a two-party communication to steal and manipulate data. The client-server communication gets cut off and instead, goes through the hacker.

SQL Injection Attack

This kind of attack occurs on a database-driven website. The hacker manipulates a standard SQL query by injecting malicious code into a vulnerable website search box. The attacker can thus view, edit, and delete tables in the databases.

Denial-of-Service Attack

This is a very big threat for organizations since the attackers target systems, servers, or networks. They then flood them with traffic to exhaust their resources and bandwidth. This attack is also known as a DDoS (Distributed Denial-of-Service) attack.

Insider Threat

As the name suggests, this is done by an insider and can cause tremendous damage. This is rampant in most organizations but is still hard to predict and tricky.

Crypto Jacking

Closely related to the term cryptocurrency, in crypto-jacking, attackers access someone else’s computer for mining cryptocurrency. This is done by infecting a website or manipulating the victim to click on a malicious link.

Zero-Day Exploit

This happens after a network vulnerability is announced, and in most cases, there is no solution. Attackers target the disclosed vulnerability and exploit it before a patch or solution is implemented.

You can get a better understanding of these threats by reaching out to a managed security services provider who can conduct a thorough analysis of your organization, and take the necessary steps to ensure your safety.

Looking for a cyber security partner? Reach out to Wateen here or email [email protected].