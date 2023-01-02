Pakistan Added 4,500 MW Generation Capacity in FY22

Pakistan added 4,500 MW power generation capacity in the fiscal year that ended on June 30th, 2022.

According to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s (NEPRA) State of Industry Report 2022, the installed electric power generation capacity of Pakistan as of June 30, 2022 stood at 43,775 MW which includes 40,813 MW in CPPA-G System and 2,962 MW in KE System.

Similarly, the dependable capacity of Pakistan as of June 30, 2022 was 40,532 MW which included 37,858 MW in CPPA-G System and 2,674 MW in KE System.

During the FY 2021-22, 4,498 MW generation capacity was added to the CPPA-G system which includes 1,263 MW Trimmu RLNG Power Project which is under testing, 1,145 MW KANUPP-III Nuclear Power Project, 720 MW Karot Hydropower Project, 660 MW Coal-Based Power Project of Lucky Electric, Twelve (12) Wind Power Projects with an accumulated capacity of 600 MW and a 100 MW Solar Power Project of Zhenfa Power.

During the year, licenses of 150 MW GENCO-IV, 97 MW Reshma Power, 84 MW Gulf Powergen, 117 MW Southern Electric, 120 MW Japan Power, 31 MW Altern Energy and 137 MW KANUPP expired. During FY 2021-22, total electricity generation in the country, including KE System stood at 153,874.20 GWh.

This generation translates into a 43 percent utilization factor of dependable capacity meaning thereby 57 percent of the ‘Take or Pay’ based power generation capacity remained unutilized.

The total electric power generation in CPPA-G System and KE System stood at 143,108.69 GWh and 10,765.51 GWh respectively. The detailed break-up of installed, dependable capacity in terms of MW as of 30-06-2022 in the CPPA-G and KE system as well as electric power generation during the FY 2021-22 is as follows: