Traffic Accidents Fell by 20% in Peshawar Last Year

On Sunday, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Peshawar Umar Abbas Babar claimed a 20% drop in traffic accidents in 2022. He added that this is thanks to frequent campaigning and the hard work of the on-duty officials.

In 2022, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) traffic police issued fines to 700,000 drivers. The CTO told the media that 75,929 drivers were fined for wrong parking, 3,824 for driving without route permits, and 151,364 for riding bikes without helmets.

Likewise, 12,955 were ticketed for tinted glasses, 2,070 for using phones while driving, and 23,503 for not wearing seat belts. CTO stated public awareness initiatives will continue till the department yields results.

He added that the education team is sensitizing people on traffic rules. He promised to enforce traffic laws on all roadways and to observe a ‘zero-tolerance’ policy for any traffic rule violation.

KP traffic police’s designated FM radio station sensitizes the public about traffic laws and broadcasts awareness campaigns to address general traffic issues.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways Reduces Fuel Storage to Just 3 Days From 1 Month

The channel also updates the people about traffic conditions at key thoroughfares within and around the city to ensure smooth traffic flow and convenience for road users. CTO stated that through these initiatives, the department seeks to create a model traffic environment in KP for the entire country to follow.