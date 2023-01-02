Pakistan and India Exchange Nuclear Weapon Storage Locations

As has been the case since 1992, Pakistan and India have once again exchanged lists of nuclear installations at the turn of the year, making it the 32nd time this activity has been carried out.

According to the details, the Pakistani High Commissioner in India and the Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan forwarded the lists to their respective governments.

Besides this, both countries also shared the lists of prisoners held in each other’s prisons. Pakistan has 705 Indian prisoners, of which 654 are fishermen, and India has 434 Pakistani prisoners, of which 339 are fishermen.

Pakistan has urged India to grant early release to 51 civilian prisoners and 94 fishermen along with their boats. Pakistan has also sought consular access to 56 civilian prisoners.

On the other hand, India has asked Pakistan to grant early release to 631 Indian fishermen and two civilian prisoners. India has sought consular access to the remaining prisoners.

This exercise is carried out under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities that was signed on 31 December 1988.

Pakistani and Indian Parliaments ratified the agreement on 27 January 1991 and the first exchange was made on 1 January 1992. Under the agreement, both states must exchange the lists on 1 January every year.