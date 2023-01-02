Saudi Arabia Changes ZamZam Water Limits For Pilgrims

Saudi Arabia has changed the restrictions for carrying ZamZam in Airplanes through a notification on Saturday.

The restrictions will prevent travelers from bringing an excessive amount of ZamZam-filled containers in their luggage, which causes spillage and waste of the holy water.

ALSO READ Dubai Removes Alcohol Tax and Liquor License Fee as it Enters New Year

The firm overseeing Jeddah Airports indicated in a circular issued to all airlines operating at King Abdul Aziz International Airport and grounds service providers that new guidelines on the management of ZamZam must be enforced.

As per the circular issued by the Executive Deputy President for Hajj and Umrah Affairs, ‘regulations and directives’ enable only individuals with valid Hajj or Umrah visas to take ZamZam water on flights leaving the country.

For international flights, all such passengers are permitted only a single bottle of ZamZam water each.

ALSO READ NEPRA to Hold Public Hearing for Approval of Solar Project at Muzaffargarh

The circular specifies five-liter bottles specially produced for this purpose by the King Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz ZamZam Water company which is approved for air transport.