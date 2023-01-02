Shaheen Afridi Resumes Bowling During 2nd Test Against New Zealand [Video]

Star Pakistani pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, was spotted bowling during the lunch break of the ongoing Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi.

In a short video that went viral on social media, Shaheen can be seen bowling at the side pitch while wearing the national team’s official training kit.

As per the details, the left-arm pacer was accompanied by the national bowling coach, Shaun Tait, and physio, Cliffe Deacon.

Following his appearance in the Green Shirt, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued an official statement providing an update on his injury.

In a statement, the board official said that the speedster will begin his rehabilitation under the medical staff of the national men’s team in Karachi today. The statement further stated that this will allow the medical staff to monitor his progress and ensure a smooth return to international cricket.

Shaheen Shah Afridi bowling during the lunch break in Karachi.#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/ymtEkDLlzh — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) January 2, 2023

It is worth noting that Shaheen missed an important T20I season last year after suffering a knee injury during the first Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle. However, the left-arm pacer returned to the squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 but aggravated his previous injury in the final match against England.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the key pacer will not be a part of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting on January 9. His return date will be announced by the PCB in due time.