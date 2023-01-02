PCB Shares Bad News About Shaheen Afridi and Update on Haris Rauf’s Recovery

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has provided an update on the injuries of star pacers, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.

Fiery pacer, Haris Rauf has already started his road to recovery after suffering a quadricep strain during the first Test match between Pakistan and England at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium last month. Rauf was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the series and also the two-match Test series against New Zealand.

The express speedster has already started to bowl in the nets and is expected to recover in time for Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Rauf has been invited by the interim selection committee, headed by Shahid Afridi, and the national team management, to be assessed by the medical team ahead of the New Zealand series. His availability will be decided after the medical team clears him to return to action.

As for Shaheen Afridi, the star pacer is said to be recovering well. Shaheen has not played cricket after suffering a knee injury during the T20 World Cup final between Pakistan and England. Shaheen, who returned to action in the T20 World Cup, aggravated his previous knee injury, which has kept him out of action.

The 22-year-old has already started his rehabilitation program, as he was seen exercising his knee in the gym. The star pacer has been advised by the PCB to continue his rehab under the supervision of the PCB medical team. According to PCB, this will allow the medical staff to monitor his progression and ensure a smooth recovery to international cricket.

Afridi will not be seen in action in the ODI series against New Zealand. Lahore Qalandars’ captain has expressed his intention of aiming to make a comeback during the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is scheduled to be played in February.