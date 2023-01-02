Utility Stores Across Pakistan Are Down Following Server Disruption

Servers at utility stores across the country have gone down, leaving citizens queued up outside buildings. Due to the disruption, all operations at utility stores have been halted and citizens have been facing serious problems.

According to the authorities, the technical issue has made it impossible to make purchase entries for flour at the affected stores. Hence, these stores are no longer able to supply flour and other goods to citizens, who can now do nothing but wait.

Utility Stores Corporation officials informed the media that the system went down due to the subsidy being divided into 2 parts, but further technical details are still unknown.

It should be noted that a 10 kg bag of flour is available for ordinary citizens at utility stores across the country for Rs. 684. Cheap flour will be available for Rs. 400 only to Benazir Income Support Program cardholders.