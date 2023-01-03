Humanity is Alive: A Year to the Murree Tragedy

The winter season brings back tragic memories of the Murree incident of 2022, which was no less than a nightmare for thousands.

January 7 is not just about a severe blizzard and snowstorm taking over the city of Murree but also 23 people losing their lives to the unforeseen circumstances that made their weekend getaway turn into a fatal experience.

Murree is an ideal tourist spot and people from all over the country visit it. MET Office had issued a warning of extreme weather conditions during 6–9 January 2022, however, it was not taken as seriously as it should have been.

Thousands of tourists went towards Murree, exceeding the capacity the city could cater to and causing severe traffic jams amidst the snowstorm.

Due to the traffic jam, people got stuck in their cars because they couldn’t find shelter elsewhere. To keep themselves warm, they turned on their car heaters, which resulted in carbon monoxide inhalation and caused their deaths.

In these circumstances, when people and authorities felt helpless and survival had become difficult, McDonald’s Murree opened its doors to people who were stuck in the snowstorm.

They were welcoming everyone who could have access to the outlet. Not just that, they were also providing hot drinks and food items free of cost.

Approximately 600 people took shelter in McDonald’s that night and the following day.

The staff stayed with the people and served them; they were present throughout and were also instructed by the management to accommodate everyone and provide them with whatever assistance they needed.

They welcomed people who felt that it was the last day of their lives. Considering the extraordinary efforts of the McDonald’s Murree branch, it was decided to convert the branch into a Crisis Control Centre for Government Agencies.

McDonald’s has set an example of its kind as the country had not witnessed such a tragedy before. It gives out a loud message to all the brands that social responsibility is one aspect that plays a vital role in creating the brand’s image.

Many of the survivors of the Murree incident still go back to McDonald’s and thank the staff for their support that day and remember the kindness they showed when there seemed to be no way out.