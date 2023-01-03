NHMP Launches Special Campaign on Bike Safety

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have launched a campaign to educate bikers on the proper use of rearview mirrors and helmets. Asad Shabbir, a spokesman for the NHMP, told the media that bikers violate highway rules often, resulting in property and life losses.

ALSO READ Three Major Rawalpindi Road Projects in Limbo as Administrators Sleep

The department also sent a letter to the Engineering Development Board (EDB), requesting a sensitization drive for motorcycle manufacturers about the adoption of safety measures.

He stated that the NHMP provided motorcyclists with safety briefings on the importance of helmets and distributed free helmets.

Shabbir added that the department has initiated a vigorous campaign called #nomore on the orders of NHMP Inspector General Khalid Mahmood to raise awareness about traffic rules among bike riders.

Speed Reduction on Motorways

In November, NHMP reduced the speed limit on certain sections of different motorways across Pakistan.

According to details, the speed limit from Thokar Niaz Baig to Ravi Toll Plaza section of the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2) has been revised to 100 km per hour (KPH) for LTVs and 80 KPH for HTVs.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways Imports Faulty Bogies For $149 Million After Checking Them For Two Weeks

The said speed limit is also for Pindi Bhattian-Multan Motorway (M-4), Lahore to Sambrial section on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M-11), and Hakla till Yarik on Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway (M-14).